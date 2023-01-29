INTERVIEW: Performance of Inspired by Claudette and Rosa

The Minnesota non-profit Youth Performance Company aims to empower youth and inspire social change through bold theater and media arts.

In honor of Black History Month in February, the theater is presenting “Inspired by Claudette and Rosa”, a play by local playwright Laura Mann Hill.

Duck Washington, the director of the upcoming play, discusses the show and its production with Brett Hoffland in the video above.

The show runs from Feb. 10-26th at Youth Performance Company in St. Paul.

CLICK HERE for tickets.