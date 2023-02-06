VIDEO: Twin Cities weekend roundup for Feb. 4-5, 2023

Many Twin Cities residents were out and about as weather conditions improved for the weekend.

Watch the videos embedded throughout the article below to check out what local businesses and charities were up to over the weekend.

Around the metro

KSTP photographer Clay Conover has your Twin Cities weekend highlights.

Many four-legged athletes and their owners competed in the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby Saturday. Check out previews and event footage in the player above.

Also in Minnetonka this weekend, dogs took on a less intense job: pulling kids around Kids’ Fest.

A different group of athletes had a fun as well this weekend. Local kids got to experience being Minnesota Timberwolves players for a day during a mock “signing day.”

Despite wind-related barriers, people still got to experience part of the Hudson Hot Air Affair, shown above by reporter Ginna Roe.

To celebrate the first week of Black History Month and pay homage to both their past and present, a local Black choir put on a gospel concert. Hear more about their message in the video player above.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival, sponsored by KSTP, came to an end this weekend. See some goofy kids taking advantage of the nice evening Sunday in the video above.

From the studio

KSTP anchor Brett Hoffland has your weekend interviews.

Saturday, St. Paul’s Union Depot hosted Doggie Depot. Local dog owners and a Union Depot representative joined us to discuss the event.

Bruce Evans with the Minneapolis Home & Remodeling Show joined Hoffland Saturday morning to talk about an event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wendy Composto with the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska joined us Sunday to discuss their flower show running through Feb. 26.

Last but not least, Brett previewed next weekend’s Kites on Ice Festival in Buffalo.

