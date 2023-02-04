Doggie Depot kicks off Saturday morning

The dogs are taking over Union Depot in St. Paul on Saturday.

Doggie Depot kicks off at 10 a.m. with free dog yoga but also features the dog marketplace, local dog rescues and pet experts.

Plus, Rio and Lucy, who were voted the Canine King and Queen of the Doggie Depot, will be crowned.

Rio and Lucy, as well as their owners, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday morning to talk a little bit about the event. Click the video box above to watch the full interview.

