Weather grounds balloons Sunday morning, 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair still a success

Hot air balloons come from all over the country to be a part of the Hot Air Affair in Hudson, Wis.

More than 30 balloonists from five states were in attendance this weekend.

The event draws in thousands of attendees every year, but for balloons to be able to take off, weather conditions need to be just perfect — not too cold or windy.

That was the case Sunday morning. A front caused some surface winds, grounding the balloons from launching. Balloons fly best in light, and stable winds of 4-6 mph, and winds higher than 10 mph can be dangerous.

Despite the winds Sunday morning, 18 hot air balloons were able to fly over the weekend.

Hudson, Wis. Hot Air Affair courtesy of David Hermansen

