U of M Board of Regents votes against divesting from Israel

The vote was taken on Tuesday morning.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted against divesting from Israel in a special meeting on Tuesday.

The Regents said in a newly adopted policy, the University will take “a position of neutrality with respect to the endowment.”

The school’s total endowment is nearly $2.3 billion. Around $5 million has been invested in Israeli-based companies and U.S.-linked firms.

This decision follows extensive protests last spring over the University’s ties to companies that support Israel. A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters objected to the decision at Monday’s meeting.

