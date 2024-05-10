Students call for U of M to divest from Israel at Friday’s Board of Regents meeting

STUDENTS TURNED OUT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA BOARD OF REGENTS MEETING THIS MORNING, CALLING FOR THEIR SCHOOL TO CUT FINANCIAL TIES WITH ISRAEL.

University of Minnesota students turned out for Friday’s Board of Regents meeting, calling for their school to cut financial ties with Israel.

More than a dozen people spoke throughout the meeting, urging the board to do so. Their pleas come as new data shows the totality of the university’s investments into companies tied to Israel.

A graphic from the university displayed below shows as of March 31, there are 33 investments into Israel-based companies, and investments into eight U.S. companies including defense contractors. The largest investment in an Israeli company sits at about $789,000, and the largest U.S. company investment sits at roughly $781,000.

In all, about $5 million from the University of Minnesota’s budget is put into the companies – which, when looking at an overall endowment of $2.27 billion – officials say the Israel-centered investments make up less than 1% of it all.

However, students on Friday demanded that number be zero.

“I am really concerned that it feels like the money that I am paying for tuition is currently going toward human suffering instead of bettering the world,” said one student.

“I don’t believe it’s terribly radical, or idealistic, or frankly, demanding, to say it’s reprehensible to have our tuition money to support arms manufacturers and weapons companies,” said another meeting attendant.

Students speak at the University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting on Friday, May 10, 2024.

“We know that the Board of Regents has the power to begin the divestment process from Israel. The University of Minnesota began divestment from fossil fuels in 2021, human rights violations in Burma in 1998, and the south African apartheid in 1985. Now is the time for the board to consider doing the same for the Israeli apartheid,” said another attendee.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment and will update this article if one is provided.

The meeting, which began at 8 a.m. Friday, lasted past the lunch hour, however multiple long breaks were provided.

The next Board of Regents meetings are scheduled for June 13 and 14.