Two men charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2022 Apple Valley shooting

Two men have been charged with one count each of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Apple Valley in 2022, according to a news release from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Willie John Selmon II, 40, and Billy Joe Pryor, Jr., 25, are both in custody at Dakota County Jail in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Michelle McGill.

As previously reported, on July 10, 2022, around 6:30 p.m., Apple Valley police officers responded to a home after a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find McGill deceased, lying next to a vehicle in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, Selmon told police that he and McGill were in a long-term relationship but had recently separated. The two had previously shared the residence in Apple Valley, and he went back to the home on July 10 to retrieve some personal belongings.

McGill and Pryor, her son, were parked in separate vehicles in the driveway. When Selmon returned to his car, Pryor pulled up next to him and fired shots at Selmon.

After being shot, Selmon ran to the front of McGill’s vehicle, where the two exchanged gunfire, and McGill was hit by ten bullets, according to court records. Pryor shot Selmon in the face during the confrontation.

Selmon then ran in front of McGill’s car in hopes that Pryor would stop shooting in fear of hitting his mother. According to court officials, Pryor went to the passenger side of the car and kept shooting, before running away.

Selmon ran after him and the two continued to shoot at each other. Bullet holes were found in a nearby home, which was occupied at the time of the shooting.

Selmon was previously charged with second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a gun, while Pryor was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a pistol without a permit in relation to this case.

Pryor made a court appearance Friday in connection with the shooting. His bail was set to $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

Selmon made his court appearance Thursday and bail was set to $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.