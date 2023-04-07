Twins first homestand of the season begins Friday

The Minnesota Twins start their first homestand of the season on Friday after a one-day delay due to weather.

The Twins first home series (April 7-9) is against the Houston Astros, followed by a series against the Chicago White Sox (April 10-12).

Their season opened with consecutive road trips to Kansas City and Miami, where they left with a 4-2 record.

Tickets are available for all six games against the Astros and White Sox, with home opener tickets starting at $9.

Spring weather seems to have finally rolled in, with the forecast for this six-game homestretch bringing in temperatures between 50 and 70 degrees.

The first pitch for the home opener is at 3:10 p.m., with many pregame festivities taking place, including Breakfast on the Plaza.

The homestand also provides fans the opportunity to try out the newest food and drinks added to Target Field this season.

The organization is giving away the Twins new “TC” hat to the first 20,000 fans on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the team will give away an “M and North Star” hat to the first 5,000 fans ages 12 and under.

At the Monday and Tuesday games against the White Sox, a Twins 2023 magnet schedule will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.