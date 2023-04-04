Twins move home opener to Friday
It’s official: The Minnesota Twins have moved the home opener back by a day.
Instead of opening the home schedule Thursday afternoon, as scheduled, the team announced that it will push that game to Friday afternoon.
It’s due to the weather forecast, which shows the high temperature Thursday is expected to be in the mid-30s compared to 50 on Friday.
All tickets to Thursday’s game will automatically be valid for Friday’s, the club says, and all scheduled opener festivities will shift to Friday, starting with Breakfast on the Plaza at 6 a.m. Anyone with tickets who wants to exchange them for another game can do so online from now until 1 p.m. Friday.
The announcement comes a day after the St. Paul Saints moved their home opener, which was scheduled for Tuesday, to Saturday.
RELATED: Saints postpone home opener due to weather forecast
Fortunately for the Twins, the team didn’t have a game scheduled for Friday, which allows them to just push the opener back by one day without affecting any other games. The Twins say tickets are still available online or by calling the ticket office.
As reported Monday, Thursday’s game would’ve rivaled the coldest outdoor opener in Twins history.