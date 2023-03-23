Your guide to the 2023 Twins home opener

The Minnesota Twins open their 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6, against the defending champion Houston Astros.

Before the first pitch at 3:10 p.m., there is a full day of celebration and activities to kick off the season.

The day begins with Breakfast on the Plaza, where fans can get free breakfast from 6-9 a.m. on Seventh Street near the Twins team store, according to the club.

Other food and beverages will be available at this time, along with live music, free rally towels and the chance to win free tickets.

A new art piece that celebrates the history of women in baseball in the Upper Midwest will be revealed before the game outside Town Ball Tavern.

When the gates open at 1 p.m., the first 20,000 fans will receive a Twins “TC” hat, one piece of the new home uniforms this season.

The National Anthem will be performed by one of the stars of the musical “Hamilton,” while 100-year-old World War II veteran Don Halverson will raise the American flag.

The first pitch will be thrown out by 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Minneapolis natives Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The game will also mark the debut of the “Scoreboard 2.0 Project,” which is an extensive renovation that includes 22 new LED displays, enlarged video boards and an updated “Minne & Paul” celebration sign.

Fans can also enjoy new food and drink options, along with the debut of Creator’s Corner, which features stores such as Must Be Ruff, Native Roots Trading Post and SJC Body Love.

For more information on the home opener and tickets, click here.