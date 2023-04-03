Twins unveil new food items for 2023 season

The Minnesota Twins announced a variety of new menu items for the 2023 season at Target Field.

Delaware North is the primary food service and retail partner of the Twins and brought many locally-inspired items to the menu this year.

Here is your breakdown of the tastiest new items for your next trip to Target Field:

Official Fried Chicken (Available at Section 133): Options include four-piece fried chicken, chicken tenders, and a fried chicken sandwich with fries.

(KSTP)

Union Hmong Kitchen (Available at Section 127): Options include Hmong sausage and Kha Sen rice noodle bowl, which is Hmong sausage with chilled rice noodles, fresh herbs, cabbage, and vegetable slaw tossed in sweet chili vinaigrette.

(KSTP)

Soul Bowl (Available at Section 113): Main options include a Gong Chicken Bowl (roasted jerk chicken thighs glazed with pineapple jerk sauce and served with sweet plantains and yellow rice) and Queen B lemonade pouches.

(KSTP)

Banh Mi Sandwich (Available at Truly on Deck): Sous vide pork belly served on top of a toasted hoagie roll with dark soy aioli, pickled vegetables, and sweet soy caramel.

(KSTP)

Mrs. Parker Donut Peach Cobbler (Available at Truly on Deck): Yeast donut topped with sweet peach cobbler filling, caramel drizzle, and crushed vanilla wafers.

(KSTP)

Loaded Potatoes (Available at Truly on Deck): Crispy fried, braised baby red potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, and scallions.

(KSTP)

T-Rex Cookie (Available at multiple locations): A variety of cookies with two specialties being chocolate chip and monster.

(KSTP)

Other new options being introduced this year are Jonny Pops, mega pretzels, cochinita sliders, and a variety of new alcoholic drink options, among many more.