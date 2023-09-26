Teen sentenced to more than 7 years for role in fatal Robbinsdale shooting

A 17-year-old was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Monday after he entered a plea deal in connection with a deadly shooting this spring in Robbinsdale.

Anthony Clarke Guerrero was originally charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor for the death of 18-year-old Tycorian Jaquan Estes. He was certified to stand trial as an adult earlier this month.

Court records show Guerrero pleaded down Monday to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter while dropping the weapons charge. During the same hearing, a judge sentenced him to 88 months in prison with credit for 120 days served.

A criminal complaint states Guerrero and an accomplice were meeting Estes the afternoon of May 29 to exchange guns. During the transaction, there was a disagreement and Estes tried to wrest a gun from Guerrero’s hands and placed him in a headlock. Guerrero shot Estes during the struggle and then drove away with the accomplice.

Estes died a few days later, on June 1.