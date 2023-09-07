Teen charged with murder in Robbinsdale shooting certified as an adult

A 17-year-old facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting this spring in Robbinsdale will stand trial as an adult.

A Hennepin County judge on Wednesday certified Anthony Clarke Guerrero as an adult. He’s charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession for the killing of 18-year-old Tycorian Jaquan Estes on May 29.

Robbinsdale police were called to the alleyway between Grimes and Halifax Avenues near 33rd Avenue just after 1 p.m. that day. There, they found two women providing aid to Estes, who was then rushed to a hospital where he died a few days later.

The two women who were helping Estes were able to provide officers with the license plate number and description of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. Other officers spotted the vehicle and, when it stopped, arrested the two people inside. The driver was identified as Guerrero, charging documents state.

A criminal complaint adds that Guerrero had a spent 9 mm shell casing inside the pocket of his sweatshirt.

The other person in the vehicle with Guerrero told police that he helped facilitate an exchange of guns between Guerrero and Estes but, at some point during the exchange, there was a disagreement and Guerrero shot Estes, court documents state. The gun was later found in the glove box of the vehicle Guerrero was driving.