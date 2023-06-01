18-year-old dies in hospital after being shot Monday in Robbinsdale

The 18-year-old who was shot by two juveniles on Monday in Robbinsdale has died of his injuries, police said. He died in the hospital after never regaining consciousness.

The two juvenile suspects in the shooting are in custody and Robbinsdale detectives are working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges. They were originally arrested on probable cause second-degree assault.

The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

As previously reported, Robbinsdale officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North on Monday afternoon.

They found the victim at the scene without a pulse, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found a suspect vehicle and arrested the two juveniles with help from Crystal police. A gun was also found in the car.