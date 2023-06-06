Teen charged with murder in Robbinsdale shooting that killed 18-year-old

Charges against a 17-year-old have been upgraded to murder in connection to the shooting that killed an 18-year-old last week in Robbinsdale.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim Tuesday afternoon as Tycorian Jaquan Estes, of Robbinsdale.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North.

According to the juvenile petition, officers found two people applying pressure to the neck of Estes, who was lying near the alleyway between Grimes and Halifax Avenues. Officers took over providing aid before the teen was rushed to a hospital. However, he died there a few days later.

RELATED: 18-year-old dies in hospital after being shot Monday in Robbinsdale

The two people who were trying to help Estes told officers they saw a silver vehicle drive off after a gunshot was fired. They then saw him lying on the ground.

Nearby officers saw a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop it. Eventually, it stopped on Highway 100 and the two teens inside were arrested when officers found a gun and a single round of ammunition on the floor.

The juvenile petition adds that officers found a spent shell casing inside a pocket of the sweatshirt the 17-year-old driver was wearing.

The teenage passenger told officers he’d helped facilitate a gun exchange between the 17-year-old and Estes earlier in the day and, at some point, they had a disagreement and Estes tried to take the gun from the 17-year-old by placing him in a headlock. The 17-year-old then shot Estes, the document says.

The teens were initially arrested on second-degree assault but the 17-year-old is now facing second-degree murder and gun possession charges. While those charges currently remain in juvenile court, prosecutors are trying to have the 17-year-old charged as an adult.