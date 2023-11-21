Swearing-in ceremony for new Minneapolis City Councilor to be held Tuesday
Aurin Chowdhury will be sworn-in Tuesday as the newest representative for Ward 12 of Minneapolis.
As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Councilor-elect Chowdhury won this month’s election, defeating Luther Ranheim after taking 53.8% of the votes. Her previous experience includes serving as the senior policy aid to council member Jason Chavez.
RELATED: Minneapolis City Council gets more progressive after election, president survives tight race
RELATED: Canvassing board certifies Minneapolis election results
Chowdhury will take over for Andrew Johnson, who stepped down before completing his term. On Tuesday morning, Johnson sent out a letter to those he represented, and included this in part:
“Well friends, my time in office has come to an end. I want to thank you, the people of Ward 12, for giving me the opportunity to serve you over the past decade, and for your tremendous support along the way. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure.
Today at noon, Aurin Chowdhury will be sworn-in as our next council member. I am excited to see her take the helm, knowing that she is prepared and eager to begin the work. It has been wonderful getting to know her and I look forward to continuing to be a resource and supporting her success in the role.”Former Minneapolis City Councilor Andrew Johnson