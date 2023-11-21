Swearing-in ceremony for new Minneapolis City Councilor to be held Tuesday

Aurin Chowdhury will be sworn-in Tuesday as the newest representative for Ward 12 of Minneapolis.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Councilor-elect Chowdhury won this month’s election, defeating Luther Ranheim after taking 53.8% of the votes. Her previous experience includes serving as the senior policy aid to council member Jason Chavez.

Chowdhury will take over for Andrew Johnson, who stepped down before completing his term. On Tuesday morning, Johnson sent out a letter to those he represented, and included this in part: