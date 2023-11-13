Canvassing board certifies Minneapolis election results

The results from last week’s election are now official in Minneapolis.

The city’s canvassing board certified the results and declared the official winners Monday morning. Nearly 79,000 people voted in the election, according to the board’s report.

As previously reported, all 11 incumbent Minneapolis City Council members who ran for reelection won their races — although Andrea Jenkins, the council’s current president, had a very tight race — but two new faces will join the council for the next term.

Katie Cashman won the Ward 7 seat vacated by Lisa Goodman while Aurin Chowdhury will fill the Ward 12 seat most recently occupied by Andrew Johnson.

The results will push the council more progressive, although not as much as some had hoped.

Jenkins hasn’t committed to seeking another term as council president.