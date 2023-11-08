Minneapolis City Council results pour in; some seats still undecided

With all of Minneapolis’ precincts reporting, the results of Tuesday’s municipal election are starting to take shape.

All but two of the 11 incumbent City Council members running for reelection had secured another term after the first ballot: Council President Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8) and Jamal Osman (Ward 6).

In Ward 6, Osman held 44.6% of the vote in the first round of balloting, followed by Kayseh Magan with 30.1% and Tiger Worku with 21.8%. In Ward 8, Jenkins was neck-and-neck with challenger Soren Stevenson, who held a 103-vote edge after the first ballot with 44.6% of the vote.

In two races, incumbents opting not to run for reelection left wide-open seats.

Ward 7 — left vacant by longtime City Council Member Lisa Goodman — was tightly contested between candidates Katie Cashman and Scott Graham, with Cashman (48.4%) holding just a 61-vote lead over Graham (47.7%) after the first ballot.

But in Ward 12 — formerly represented by City Council Member Andrew Johnson — Aurin Chowdhury (53.8%) won by more than 2,000 votes over runner-up Luther Ranheim (36.5%).

The following incumbent candidates won reelection to another term after one ballot:

Elliott Payne (Ward 1)

Robin Wonsley (Ward 2)

Michael Rainville (Ward 3)

Latrisha Vetaw (Ward 4)

Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5)

Jason Chavez (Ward 9)

Aisha Chughtai (Ward 10)

Emily Koski (Ward 11)

Linea Palmisano (Ward 13)

The winners of the three undecided races will not be declared until ranked-choice tabulation on Wednesday. Those results could tip the balance of power in the City Council toward a progressive majority that would be at odds with Mayor Jacob Frey on some hot-button issues, such as police funding and rent control.