State Fairgrounds to host this season’s Ice Castles

This year, the ever-popular Ice Castles display is moving to a new location — the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Kyle Standifird, the CEO of Ice Castles, says while the relationship with the City of Maple Grove and Experience Maple Grove is valued, there were “some construction challenges at that site last year.”

Standifird adds the fairgrounds are centrally located, well-known, and have plenty of infrastructure to handle their construction and operational needs.

In addition, organizers say there will be a new design, as well as “plenty of fairytale experiences.”

Work is expected to begin in November. An opening date hasn’t been announced as of this publishing; however, advanced tickets will be available on Nov. 26 HERE. The attraction typically opens in early January but is obviously weather dependent.

As previously reported, the Maple Grove site was located on the corner of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road. Last season, the attraction lasted only one week due to the unseasonably warm winter weather. It also opened 11 days later than the planned opening date.

RELATED: Ice Castles sets Jan. 24 as opening day

The season before that, the event was held at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It opened on Dec. 31, 2022 — its earliest start since 2012 — and closed on March 12, 2023.

The Ice Castles were also held in New Brighton during the 2021-2022 season. Minnesota did not have Ice Castles during the 2020-2021 season after scaling back operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the State Fairgrounds will be one of five total locations for Ice Castles — others will be in Utah, New Hampshire, and there will be two locations in Colorado.