Ice Castles in Maple Grove opens Wednesday

A popular winter attraction will open for the season on Wednesday.

Ice Castles is scheduled to open to the public at 5 p.m., 11 days after its initial opening date thanks to the unseasonably warm temperatures last month.

The attraction is located near the intersection of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road.

Visitors can enjoy the ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, thrones and frozen towers, which are embedded with color-changing lights, and also check out the tubing hill and ice bar.

Tickets and more information can be found online.