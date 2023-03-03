Ice Castles to close on March 12

Another season has almost reached its end for the popular Ice Castles attraction in New Brighton.

Organizers say Ice Castles, which is at Long Lake Regional Park, will close on March 12.

The attraction opened for the season on Dec. 31, which was the earliest opening date for Ice Castles in nearly 10 years.

Officials say tens of thousands of people have visited since the frozen experience opened.

Tickets for anyone seeking to make one last visit this year can be found online.