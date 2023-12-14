St. Paul City Council votes to rename part of Concordia Avenue to Rondo Avenue

A portion of a St. Paul roadway will officially be renamed.

The St. Paul City Council voted to rename Concordia Avenue between Griggs Street North and Mackubin Avenue North to Rondo Avenue during its Wednesday meeting.

The decision comes after a report from the state Heritage Preservation Commission endorsed the renaming on Nov. 20.

The Rondo neighborhood was a predominantly Black neighborhood that was split in half in 1956 during the construction of Interstate 94. The street was then renamed for Concordia University.

The change will keep the name of the road where the university is while better reflecting the cultural history of the community in the old Rondo neighborhood, officials say.

Funds were also allotted to change street signs, reimburse residents who need to change driver’s license addresses and other expenses.

“Today, after months of work consulting with Public Works and members of the community, we are bringing forth a resolution to reclaim a portion of Concordia Avenue as Rondo Avenue,” said St. Paul’s Ward 1 Representative Russel Balenger. “Last week, we withdrew the ordinance we put together so that we could get it in its proper form as a resolution and to make some changes requested by the community.”

The resolution was initially set to expand the renaming from Griggs Street all the way to Kellogg Boulavard, but that was changed after community feedback.

On the north side of the highway, Balenger said there are plans to rename St. Anthony Avenue from Rice Street to Western Avenue to more accurately reflect the history of Rondo. That initiative would have to be pursued by Anika Bowie, who was elected as the new Ward 1 representative and will start her term in January. Balenger attributed this to the timing of Heritage Preservation Commission meetings, which must approve such changes.

