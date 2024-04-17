Sentencing date set for man found guilty of charges stemming from Apple River stabbing

Court records show a man found guilty of multiple charges following a jury trial earlier this month now knows when he will be sentenced.

According to online Wisconsin court records, the hearing for 54-year-old Nicolae Miu is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 — two years and one day after the stabbing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wis.

Miu’s trial started on April 1 and the jury was handed the case just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. They reached a verdict the following morning, finding him guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery — not the five highest charges he faced.

Miu was initially charged with first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and battery charges stemming from the incident, which killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and hurt four others. However, if jurors found the evidence didn’t reach the level of those charges, they were able to consider lesser charges on second-degree homicide, attempted second-degree homicide, reckless homicides and recklessly endangering safety.

