Closing arguments expected on day 8 of Nicolae Miu’s trial for deadly stabbing on Apple River

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin in July 2022, is set to continue for the eighth day on Wednesday as both sides are slotted to give their final closing arguments.

The 54-year-old Prior Lake man is facing homicide, attempted homicide and battery charges stemming from the incident, which killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and hurt four others.

Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife from his pocket and lashed out at a group that was tubing on the river following a confrontation. Miu and his attorneys say he was just looking for his cellphone and the group of people attacked him, forcing him to defend himself.

Miu’s trial started on Monday, April 1, and is expected to last around two weeks.

Miu took the stand on Tuesday and, at one point, admitted that he lied about the knife involved in the encounter and said he feared for his life.

He said he was “absolutely not” trying to kill anyone and explained his reaction to teens saying he was looking for young girls rather than a phone.

“I felt frustrated, I felt annoyed, they kept saying it over and over,” Miu testified.

