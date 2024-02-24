Sentence for California man charged in Twin Cities area sex trafficking ring includes no additional prison time

A California man has been sentenced for his role in a Twin Cities area sex trafficking ring.

On Friday, a judge ordered 41-year-old Enqiang He to serve 17 months at the St. Cloud prison, but he will not have to serve that time, having credit for time already served.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted in December of one charge for receiving profits from prostitution. The other two charges related to prostitution and trafficking were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

He was charged along with two other people for their alleged roles in a sex trafficking ring in Roseville and Eagan after Roseville officers got an anonymous tip that they investigated.

One of the other defendants in the case, Jianguang Wang, entered a plea deal after pleading guilty to one of three charges.

The third defendant in the case, Yu Xin Tan, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of promoting prostitution.