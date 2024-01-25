38-year-old pleads guilty to sex trafficking

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual, according to court documents.

The court documents also state that one count of promoting prostitution of an individual and one count of receiving profits from prostitution are expected to be dismissed at Jianguang Wang’s sentencing.

As previously reported, Wang was charged alongside Enqiang He, 41, and Yu Xin Tan, 31, for their alleged roles in a Twin Cities sex trafficking operation, which primarily operated in Roseville and Eagan.

The apartment units in both cities were listed under Wang’s name.

His vehicle was spotted several times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picking up and dropping off women.

Wang was also named in a separate sex trafficking case in 2021 in Eagan.

Enqiang He took a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to one count of receiving profits from prostitution.

Also as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Tan was sentenced in October to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of promoting prostitution. Records show he received credit for the 230 days he has already served. Tan was initially charged with one count of promoting prostitution and one count of engaging in sex trafficking in January.