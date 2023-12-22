Man pleads guilty to charge stemming from sex trafficking operation

A man whose jury trial was scheduled to begin Thursday in Ramsey County has now taken a plea deal.

Court records show Enqiang He, 41, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of receiving profits from prostitution.

In exchange, after testifying at any necessary trials for his co-defendants, the plea petition shows prosecutors agreed to drop charges of promoting prostitution of an individual as well as engaging in the sex trafficking of a person.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, He was charged with Yu Xin Tan and Jianguang Wang for their alleged roles in a sex trafficking operation in the Twin Cities.

Wang has a jury trial currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 24, 2024.

Also as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Tan was sentenced in October to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of promoting prostitution. Records show he received credit for the 230 days he has already served. Tan was initially charged with one count of promoting prostitution and one count of engaging in sex trafficking in January.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, if He cooperates and testifies truthfully during Wang’s trial, a 17-month prison sentence would be requested. However, a spokesperson for the Attorney’s Office says if the trial happens, He likely will have that time satisfied by the time of his sentencing hearing.