Pursuit in Roseville ends with vehicle crash, suspect arrested

Multiple agencies are investigating after a pursuit ended in a vehicle crash in Ramsey County.

According to the Roseville Police Department, it all began when officers were investigating a felony domestic assault incident that reportedly happened on the 800 block of Grandview Avenue.

Officers arrived near the location in an unmarked vehicle and observed the suspect of the incident leave the residence and get into a vehicle.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away from police.

Officers said they attempted a PIT maneuver on the car near County Road C and Rice Street but were unable to stop the vehicle and lost sight of the suspect’s car near Interstate 35 along Little Canada Road.

The suspect’s vehicle was then spotted again by Ramsey County deputies traveling southbound on Edgerton Avenue, who initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another near the intersection of Edgerton Avenue and Bellwood Avenue in Maplewood.

Roseville police said the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. There is no word yet on whether anyone inside the other vehicle was injured as a result of the crash.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating the felony domestic case and the initial pursuit within city limits. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pursuit that resulted in the crash, and the Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.