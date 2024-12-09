Fleeing driver crashes into parked car, killing occupant, State Patrol says

A driver who was fleeing law enforcement crashed into a parked car late Sunday night, killing the occupant, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

A state trooper stopped a vehicle near I-94 and Marion Street in St. Paul around 11:15 p.m. for speeding. After coming to a brief stop, the driver sped off.

After initially following the driver, law enforcement soon after called off the pursuit and a State Patrol helicopter was used to track the vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect crashed into a parked car in a parking lot, killing the person inside.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, debris could be seen covering the road near the intersection of Arcade St. and Larpenteur Avenue East.

The suspect, an unidentified 28-year-old Minneapolis man, tried to run from the scene, but was tased and arrested, according to authorities.

He has since been booked into Ramsey County Jail.