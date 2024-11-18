Eastbound lanes of I-494 reopen following serious crash early Monday morning

A portion of eastbound I-494 is back open Monday after being closed for hours due to what authorities are calling a serious crash.

Authorities with the Minnesota State Patrol say they’re investigating a serious crash that happened just before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-494 at Blaine Avenue in Inver Grove Heights.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed at 7th Street as the investigation and cleanup continue. Traffic was sent off the interstate and was allowed to merge back on the highway at 5th Street.

Shortly before 7 a.m., delays were being reported at Highway 52. However, the highway was back open by 7:30 a.m.

SOUTH ST PAUL – A serious crash has closed 494 EB at 7th St. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and getting back on at 5th St. There is no estimated time of when 494 EB will reopen. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/10V4jy5w9w — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) November 18, 2024 SOUTH ST PAUL – 494 EB at 7th Ave is still closed due to a serious crash. Delays are back to Highway 52. Use 35E as an alternate route. There is no estimated time of when 494 EB will reopen. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/GMwaKYlwck — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) November 18, 2024 SOUTH ST PAUL- 494 EB at 7th Ave is now open following a serious crash that had the interstate closed since 4:30 am. I am still seeing some lingering delays in the area. #MNtraffic pic.twitter.com/3FvyhzFAwd — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) November 18, 2024

Check back for updates. A map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.