Eastbound lanes of I-494 reopen following serious crash early Monday morning
A portion of eastbound I-494 is back open Monday after being closed for hours due to what authorities are calling a serious crash.
Authorities with the Minnesota State Patrol say they’re investigating a serious crash that happened just before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-494 at Blaine Avenue in Inver Grove Heights.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed at 7th Street as the investigation and cleanup continue. Traffic was sent off the interstate and was allowed to merge back on the highway at 5th Street.
Shortly before 7 a.m., delays were being reported at Highway 52. However, the highway was back open by 7:30 a.m.
