Protestors rally for Gaza cease-fire ahead of Minneapolis City Council’s vote on resolution

A protest was held early Wednesday morning to show support of a resolution the Minneapolis City Council is expected to take up on Thursday.

Community members in both Minneapolis and St. Paul are continuing their calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, and action is expected to be taken by both city councils within the next 24 hours.

Protesters say they took to the streets Wednesday morning as part of an effort to send a message that they support the Minneapolis City Council. But they also wanted to show they stand in alliance with other large cities like Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco, which have similar resolutions that ask the federal government to stop sending military aid to Israel.

“We feel like as city after city after city says, ‘we’re concerned about the US’s role and the US funding this genocide,’ that sends a message to the Biden administration. That sends a message to the democrats in Congress that they are out of touch with the American people,” said Meredith Aby, a member of the group’s anti-war committee.

Wednesday’s protest was held just hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ terms for a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement. Netanyahu then said the war would continue until they achieved “absolute victory.”

RELATED: Netanyahu rejects Hamas cease-fire demands, vows to fight until ‘absolute victory’

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS one week ago, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a cease-fire resolution that was given the green light by the City Council in late January by a vote of 9-3.

On Thursday, the council will vote again, but this time, those nine members who voted in favor will aim to overturn Frey’s veto.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council approves resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Previously, Frey has said while he supports a ceasefire, he doesn’t think the council’s resolution recognizes the history of Israeli Jews.

“I support a return of hostages. I support a two-state solution and I support a vision for a sovereign Palestine and a sovereign Israel,” said Frey. “This council resolution, however, misses the mark because it is one-sided.”

RELATED: UPDATE: Minneapolis City Council ceasefire resolution sent to committee

Community members are expected to attend the St. Paul City Council meeting on Wednesday night to continue the push for a cease-fire resolution. This comes one day after a rally was set to be held at St. Paul City Hall advocating for the ceasefire.

A vote by the Minneapolis City Council is expected to happen during a meeting being held Thursday morning.