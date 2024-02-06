Residents to call on St. Paul City Council for ceasefire resolution

Multiple cities across the United States have already passed similar resolutions, including Chicago.

St. Paul residents are calling on city leaders to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East on Tuesday evening.

Residents and Palestine activists are set to hold a rally at St. Paul City Hall at 4 p.m. to advocate for a ceasefire resolution.

“People want their city councils to take a stand on this international issue and speak out against this genocidal war. People also want their city councils to speak out against using our U.S. tax dollars, including the city tax dollars that are being used to fund it,” a press release from Women Against Military Madness said.

The release added that 70 cities in the U.S. have passed ceasefire resolutions, including the cities of Hastings and Minneapolis, although the mayor has vetoed the Minneapolis resolution.

Community members are expected to attend the St. Paul City Council meeting on Wednesday to continue their push for a ceasefire resolution.