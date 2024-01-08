Minneapolis City Council to vote Monday on resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Members of the Minneapolis City Council will be meeting Monday morning to discuss and also vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza after a weekend of demonstrations in the city.

The Free Palestine Coalition ended a week of planned protests and calling for a ceasefire during a Sunday event, when they marched from the federal building to senator Amy Klobuchar’s Office.

However, as councilors meet, there seems to be a divide between some of them and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Council members Robin Wonsley, Aurin Chowdhury and Aisha Chughtai are authoring the resolution, calling it an important step that other big cities across the country have taken.

“To send a message to our federal leaders whether it’s our president or congressional leaders that the largest city in Minnesota wants a full immediate permanent ceasefire,” said Chughtai, who represents Ward 10.

Frey, who is Jewish, said on Friday he was never consulted about the resolution.

The resolution hasn’t been publicly released yet, so he’s withholding any final word on his support for it but did say there are other resolutions that he would be in favor of.

“A resolution calling for return of hostages or an end to indiscriminate bombing I would gladly support,” said Frey. “A resolution that calls for Israel to drastically change its approach I would support, a resolution calling for a two-state solution I would proudly support.”

Councilors are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Check back for updates.