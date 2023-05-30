Owamni by The Sioux Chef to reopen Friday, two months after electrical fire

The Minneapolis Indigenous restaurant Owamni by The Sioux Chef is set to reopen on Friday after shutting down in early April due to an electrical fire.

The restaurant, owned by James Beard Award-winning Chef Sean Sherman, announced the reopening on the company’s Facebook page.

The electrical fire happened at the bottom level of the building and nobody was hurt, the restaurant said.

The restaurant is inside the Water Works building near Mill Ruins Park.

