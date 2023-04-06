Minneapolis Indigenous restaurant Owamni suffers electrical fire

Minneapolis Indigenous restaurant Owamni, owned by James Beard Award-winning Chef Sean Sherman, suffered an electrical fire on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The electrical fire was on the bottom level of the building, and nobody was hurt, the restaurant said.

Owamni said that the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is bringing in experts to help the building be up and running as soon as possible.

“Thank you to the Minneapolis Fire Department and Xcel Energy for jumping into action so quickly,” Owamni wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant said it hopes to have more information soon and will keep the public updated.