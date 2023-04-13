Award-winning Indigenous restaurant Owamni to push back reopening date

Minneapolis Indigenous restaurant Owamni, owned by James Beard Award-winning Chef Sean Sherman, is still rebuilding after an electrical fire on April 5.

In an update on Facebook, Owamni said it’s pushing its reopening date back a few weeks longer than expected.

This comes as Sherman was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 on Thursday.

Time praised Sherman for motivating a generation of Indigenous chefs to decolonize their diets and embrace their sense of pride in Indigenous culture.

In an initial Facebook post, the restaurant said it had a fire on the bottom level of the building, which forced them to close for the time being.

No official reopening date has been announced, although Owamni hopes to open as soon as possible.