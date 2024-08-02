Minneapolis parks employees approve new contract

Minneapolis park workers represented by LIUNA Local 363 approved a new contract on Thursday.

Negotiators for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the union reached a tentative deal last week, putting an end to a historic 22-day labor strike, the first in the MPRB’s 141-year history.

The contract nets union members a 10.25% cost of living wage adjustment over the next three years in addition to an immediate $1.75 per hour raise and expanded benefits.

“Our members’ sacrifices and solidarity yielded more than improved wages and benefits. We reaffirmed that Minneapolis is a union town,” LIUNA Local 363 Business Manager AJ Lange said in a statement. “This victory extends beyond our union, demonstrating the power of working people when they stand united.”

The full Park Board is expected to approve the contract at its Aug. 7 meeting.

“The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is excited to move forward and continue providing great service to our park users and residents of Minneapolis,” MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said in a statement. “Parks are about people, and we have always counted on hard working employees. We are glad resolution was reached and we can move forward.”