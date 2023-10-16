Minneapolis council committee discusses Office of Community Safety funding

The Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee heard overviews of the spending proposals for the Office of Community Safety and Emergency Management on Monday.

A big priority for community safety is a required investment under the city’s court-enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that the city approved back in March.

RELATED: Judge approves agreement between Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Human Rights

While delivering his 2024 budget proposal back in August, Mayor Jacob Frey recommended the city dedicate about $16 million toward that effort.

Mayor Frey said the investment would be used to carry out police reform, as required by the state, after a Department of Justice report found a pattern of racial discrimination.

The mayor recommends a $2.1 million Office of Community Safety budget for next year, up from $1.4 million this year. Part of that increase aims to bring more civilian staff members into the police department. It also includes a request of $438,000 to help cover three full-time positions — one director and two project coordinators.

