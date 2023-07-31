Maplewood man avoids prison time for July 2022 murder

A 62-year-old Maplewood man has received a supervised probation sentence after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter earlier this year.

Court records show Kevin Peterson’s four-year prison sentence was stayed by Judge Joy Bartscher for five years, during which time he’ll be on supervised probation. He is also getting credit for 282 days previously served behind bars.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Peterson faced a maximum of 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge. Peterson entered the guilty plea last month, and as part of the deal, two counts of second-degree murder were dropped.

Peterson was charged for the death of 30-year-old Richard Williams, who died about a week and a half after he was stabbed just over one year ago on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East.

