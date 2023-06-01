Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge stemming from 2022 Maplewood stabbing

Court records show a man has entered a guilty plea to a charge stemming from a stabbing last summer in Maplewood.

Kevin Peterson, 62, entered a petition to plead guilty to one count of unintentional second-degree manslaughter in court Thursday morning.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Peterson was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder — one with intent and one without intent, as well as one count of second-degree manslaughter, in the death of 30-year-old Richard Williams.

Williams died about a week and a half after he was stabbed on July 29, 2022.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 28. The maximum penalty for the manslaughter charge is 10 years in prison.