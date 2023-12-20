Man to serve probation for shots fired incident that damaged MPD’s 4th Precinct, nearby homes

A man charged in connection to an incident that resulted in bullets hitting the 4th Precinct and homes in Minneapolis was sentenced in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday

Makeiyen Thompson, 23, received a 364-day prison sentence, which will be stayed for the duration of his two-year probation, according to court records. He also received a 158-day sentence at the Hennepin County Workhouse, but had credit for 158 days already served.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Thompson was charged with one count of second-degree riot, as well as recklessly firing a gun. In August, he pleaded guilty via a Norgaard plea to possessing a firearm without a serial number, according to court records.

On July 26, 2022, authorities say shots were fired outside of the Minneapolis 4th Police Precinct near the 1900 block of Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis. A criminal complaint states several officers saw and heard automatic gunfire, which hit the precinct and surrounding homes.

Later, officials found Thompson laying face-down between a fence and a house on the north side of the 1200 block of Knox Avenue North.

The complaint added that a handgun with an extended magazine was on the ground about five feet from Thompson.

Thompson was one of three people to be charged for the incident, and the last to be sentenced.

Davion Gaines was charged with second-degree riot, recklessly firing a gun and possession of a machine gun. Meanwhile, Troy Teasley was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing police in a vehicle.

In October 2022, Gaines was sentenced to 12 months and one day, which has been stayed for three years, provided he follows the terms of his probation. Teasley was sentenced in February of 2023 to 90 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.

