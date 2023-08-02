Man pleads guilty in connection with Minneapolis 4th precinct shooting

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct, officials say.

Makeiyen Lashaun Thompson, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty via a Norgaard plea to possessing a firearm without a serial number, according to court records.

Court documents say the defense is looking to ask for six months in prison in exchange for the plea.

On July 26, 2022, authorities say shots were fired outside of the Minneapolis 4th Police Precinct near the 1900 block of Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis. A criminal complaint states that several officers saw and heard automatic gunfire, which hit the precinct and surrounding homes.

Later, officials found Thompson laying face-down between a fence and a house on the north side of the 1200 block of Knox Avenue North.

The complaint added that a handgun with an extended magazine was on the ground about five feet from Thompson.

Court records show Davon Gaines and Troy Teasley were also charged in connection with the shooting.

In October 2022, Gaines was sentenced to 12 months and one day, which has been stayed for three years, provided he follows the terms of his probation. Teasley was sentenced in February of 2023 to 90 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.

