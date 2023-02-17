Man sentenced to time at workhouse after gunshots hit Minneapolis police precinct

One of the three men who was criminally charged after gunshots hit a police precinct in Minneapolis last summer has been sentenced.

Troy Teasley, 30, was sentenced this week to 90 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse and given credit for two days already served. He was initially charged with riot and fleeing police but the riot charge was later dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Two other men were also charged last summer after several homes and the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fourth Precinct were struck by bullets. One of them was sentenced in October and the other is tentatively scheduled to go on trial in April.

Fortunately, nobody was physically injured by the gunshots.