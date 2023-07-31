Man receives life in prison for 2021 murder in St. Cloud

A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for the murder of a woman who was found shot to death two years ago in St. Cloud.

In May, a jury found 25-year-old DeAntae Demond Davis guilty of several counts, including first-degree murder, in connection with Keisa Marie Lange’s death.

Lange, 25, was found the morning of June 3, 2021, on Cooper Avenue South, just off of Interstate 94.

Four people were indicted in the case. One of those people, Kenneth Jamal Carter, was acquitted of murder charges in March. Another defendant, Alicia Michelle Lewis, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender last year; she has yet to be sentenced. The fourth, Angela Renee Jones, entered an Alford plea on the first-degree murder charge and is set to be sentenced in August.