Man charged for crash that left 5 women dead will now have settlement conference in January

The man charged in connection to a deadly crash that left five women dead earlier this year and had been scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning will now have that hearing next year.

Derrick Thompson, 28, is facing 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide, two for each of the victims in the crash, which happened in June. Thompson is also facing federal charges for illegally possessing fentanyl and a gun.

Court records show Thompson’s settlement conference that was scheduled for Wednesday morning has since been moved to Jan. 11, 2024, at his request. That date changed after courts opened for the day.

Prosecutors are expected to discuss why they’re asking for an aggravated or longer sentence due to the details of the case.

As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving 95 miles an hour before exiting off I-35W and running a red light, hitting a car carrying the women.

All five — Salma Abdikadir, Siham Adam, Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade and Sagal Hersi — were between 17 and 20 years old and were killed instantly.

Thompson still has a jury trial scheduled to begin in February 2024.

