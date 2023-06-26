Families call for independent investigation of crash that killed 5 young women in Minneapolis

Families of the five young women killed in a car crash earlier this month are calling for an independent investigation of the incident.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) is also speaking alongside the families of the victims.

Live video of the news conference can be viewed below:

The crash took the lives of 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam.

The driver who struck their vehicle, 27-year-old Derrick John Thompson, faces multiple state and federal charges related to the crash.

Law enforcement say a state trooper in the northbound lanes of I-35 by 46th Street in Minneapolis saw a Cadillac Escalade speeding around 10 p.m. the night of the crash. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said the vehicle was driving more than 90 mph.

Minneapolis police say that before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle “immediately” exited the highway and ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue, where it hit the car carrying the five victims.

A criminal complaint states that Thompson then ran from the vehicle but was later arrested nearby.

