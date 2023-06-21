Charging extension granted as attorneys review evidence, await toxicology test results from driver accused of killing 5 people

A judge has granted prosecutors another 24-hours to charge a man accused of causing a crash that killed five young women last week.

Derrick John Thompson, 27, was arrested Monday afternoon on probable cause murder. Minneapolis police confirmed earlier this week he is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson.

While the charging deadline for Thompson was initially at noon Wednesday, the extension was granted shortly before then to allow prosecutors to consider more evidence. In addition, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says they are still waiting for Thompson’s toxicology test results.

Thompson will remain in custody during the extension.

Prosecutors say they now expect charges to be filed by 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Court records show Thompson has a prior felony conviction from a 2018 hit-and-run that injured a woman in Montecito, California. He received an eight-year sentence in 2020 but was released from prison earlier this year.

Minnesota driving records also show Thomspon was arrested and convicted for fleeing a police officer in 2017. His driver’s license was eventually revoked, but records show it was reinstated on June 7, less than two weeks before Friday’s deadly crash.

Investigators say around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue South before slamming into the car with five young women inside.

RELATED: “This is a great tragedy.” The Islamic community is mourning the loss of five young women killed in a Friday evening crash in Minneapolis

Police say Thompson got out of the car and ran off after the crash, but an officer eventually caught up to him and arrested him.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said earlier this week she is reviewing the case to make a charging decision.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS made numerous attempts to reach the Thompson family for comment. They have yet to respond.

