Ceremony for five crash victims to be held Monday afternoon

A prayer and burial ceremony for the five young women killed Friday night in a crash on Lake Street is set for Monday afternoon.

Community support for 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police say around 10:15 Friday night, a driver blew through a red light at Lake Street and 2nd Avenue — and slammed into the car carrying the victims.

All of them, authorities say, died at the scene.

The suspected driver was arrested by law enforcement after the crash.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or commented on potential charges.

RELATED: “This is a great tragedy.” The Islamic community is mourning the loss of five young women killed in a Friday evening crash in Minneapolis

Leaders of the Dar Al Farook Islamic Center say they were all on their way home from a shopping trip, picking up items for a friend’s wedding that was set to happen Saturday.

They add that the young women were all long-time members of that community, calling them “the brightness of the future.”

Some of the women were talking to their parents just 15 minutes before the crash.

Information on Monday’s ceremony can be found here.