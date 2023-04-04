Man charged following fire at Uptown Target sentenced to supervised probation

Court records show a Plymouth man has been sentenced for a burglary charge filed against him after a fire at the Uptown Target store earlier this year.

Derrick Paul Hansen, 43, will serve three years of supervised probation for one count of third-degree burglary, according to a court register.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Hansen had also been charged with one count of first-degree arson, however that charge was dropped following a plea deal.

In addition to serving probation, Hansen will also have to pay $5,000 in restitution, and was also sentenced to serve 67 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse, which was the same amount of time he received credit for.

Target announced last month the company had decided to close the Uptown location, adding the decision to close a store “isn’t something we take lightly” and is only made “after multiple years of trying to improve performance.”

The store is scheduled to close on May 13.