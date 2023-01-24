UPDATE: Man in custody after lighting fire in Uptown Target’s vestibule, police say

UPDATE: Minneapolis police say that a man was arrested for lighting a fire inside a garbage can at the entrance of a Target store on Lake Street and Fremont Avenue.

Officers say they responded to reports of a business burglary just after 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. They then saw a damaged door and found a man inside the store, where he was arrested.

Minneapolis police say the arrested man lit the contents of the garbage can on fire, but the fire burned out inside the garbage can. Responding firefighters then dealt with the activation of the store’s sprinkler system, but no other fire damage has been reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: An investigation is underway following an early morning fire at the Target store located on West Lake Street in Minneapolis Tuesday.

The Target Express, located in Uptown, suffered some damage. It is unclear if the store will be able to open Tuesday.

Crews were at the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer noticed the fire sprinklers inside the store were going off.

